Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares.
Strategic Oil & Gas Trading Up ∞
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$36.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61.
Strategic Oil & Gas Company Profile
Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the Western United States. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Amber, Bistcho/Larne, Conrad, Marlowe, and Taber areas in Alberta; Cameron Hills, Northwest Territories; and Maxhamish, Northeast British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Strategic Oil & Gas
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.