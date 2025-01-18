Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.03. Sundance Energy Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.
Sundance Energy Australia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.
About Sundance Energy Australia
Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sundance Energy Australia
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.