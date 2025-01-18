Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.82 and last traded at $31.49. Approximately 11,984,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 29,826,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after acquiring an additional 61,071 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after buying an additional 93,569 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 254.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 921.1% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,084,000 after buying an additional 145,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 143.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after acquiring an additional 29,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

