T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Raised by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,318,249.85. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. The trade was a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,200 shares of company stock worth $37,407,303. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $218.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $248.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

Get Our Latest Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.