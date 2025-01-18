Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and traded as low as $31.55. Tate & Lyle shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 4,082 shares trading hands.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

