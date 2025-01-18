TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Optas LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL opened at $146.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.81. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $128.91 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.15%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.70.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

