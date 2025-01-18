TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Short Interest Down 14.1% in December

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TechPrecision Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPCS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 30,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,543. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.19. TechPrecision has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechPrecision

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TechPrecision stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of TechPrecision worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

