Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $4.93. Tele2 AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 1,168 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance
Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $709.41 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile
Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.
