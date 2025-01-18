TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 206,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 523,150 shares.The stock last traded at $3.65 and had previously closed at $3.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised TELUS International (Cda) to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $975.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth $24,223,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 398.0% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 6,011,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,521 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,821,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Finally, Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

