Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Major Shareholder Bradley A. Keywell Sells 170,720 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 170,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $6,052,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,993,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,977,693.05. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.15. 2,434,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,255. Tempus AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEM. Bank of America increased their target price on Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tempus AI by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Articles

