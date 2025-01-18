The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,696 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of AZEK worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the third quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AZEK from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In related news, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $90,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,632 shares in the company, valued at $881,496. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 19,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $882,192.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,668,756.96. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,322 shares of company stock worth $2,039,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $49.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $54.91.

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.