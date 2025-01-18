The Caldwell Partners International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (TSE:CWL)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 20th.
Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:CWL opened at C$1.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.09. Caldwell Partners International has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.08.
About Caldwell Partners International
