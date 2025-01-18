The Caldwell Partners International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (TSE:CWL)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 20th.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CWL opened at C$1.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.09. Caldwell Partners International has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

About Caldwell Partners International

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.