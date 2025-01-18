The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 147.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 190.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 482.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CG. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

