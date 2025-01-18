The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 300.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.31. 937,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.20. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

