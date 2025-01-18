The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.65.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

PG stock opened at $161.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $379.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $146.28 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,110. This represents a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,439 shares of company stock worth $13,317,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

