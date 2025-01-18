The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

