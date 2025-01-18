The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.65.

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,671.75. This trade represents a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $239.65 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.57 and a 1 year high of $269.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

