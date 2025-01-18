Toppoint Holdings Inc. Prices IPO at $4.00-$6.00 Per Share (TOPP)

Toppoint Holdings Inc. (TOPP) expects to raise $12 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, January 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,500,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Toppoint Holdings Inc. generated $15.9 million in revenue and $300,000 in net income. The company has a market-cap of $87.5 million.

A.G.P. (Alliance Global Partners) acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Toppoint Holdings Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a truckload services and solutions provider focused on the recycling export supply chain. We serve a clientele of large waste management companies, recycling centers and commodity traders in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.Â (Incorporated in Nevada) We have become a key player in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania regional trucking market for waste paper. Our market share is about 34 percent of the waste paper export drayage volumes through New Jerseyâ€™s ports and approximately 30 percent through Philadelphiaâ€™s ports, according to data sourced from IHS Markit. In addition to waste paper, our portfolio includes the shipment of scrap metal and wooden logs from large waste companies, recycling centers and commodity traders to the ports of Newark, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. We continue to expand our domestic footprint. In 2023, we ventured into the recycling export transport market of Tampa and Miami, Florida, and Baltimore, Maryland. We intend to explore the international market in Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia in the near future. Our client base includes the largest Fortune 500 waste companies and over 280 recycling centers and commodity traders that operate in nearly 2,300 locations. Our growing client base relies on us as their partner to provide a â€śwhite glove serviceâ€ť to ensure their time-sensitive ultra-high throughput commodities are safely loaded and delivered right to container ships. In addition, capitalizing on our know-how in developing logistics solutions over the years, we are able to propose integrated transportation solutions that cover loading, transport, port drayage and unloading. From time to time, we offer trucking services for plastic and other commodities and provide logistics brokerage solutions servicing the major ports in California, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas and Illinois, as well as commercial rail lines. As of March 31, 2024, we had 2 full-time and 1 part-time employees in the U.S., 8 overseas contractual staffers, and approximately 125 independent contractor drivers.Â Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2024.Â (Note: Toppoint Holdings Inc. filed anÂ S-1/A on Oct. 17, 2024, disclosing the terms for its IPO: The company is offering 2.5 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $12.5 million. Background: Toppoint Holdings Inc. filed its S-1 on Aug. 12, 2024, for its IPO, with estimated proceeds of up to $17 million; terms were not disclosed. Toppoint Holdings submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Feb. 5, 2024.) “.

Toppoint Holdings Inc. was founded in 2014 and has 3 employees. The company is located at 1250 Kenas Road North Wales, PA 19454 551-866-1320 and can be reached via phone at (551)-866-1320 or on the web at https://toppointtrucking.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Toppoint Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toppoint Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.