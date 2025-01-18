Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 33400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Torrent Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Torrent Capital Company Profile

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, primarily invests in the securities of public and private companies. It also focuses on the construction of port infrastructure; and provision of services and equity ownership in businesses that support aquaculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas sectors, as well as other port developments.

