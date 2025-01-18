Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.51, with a volume of 72675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. LongView Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
