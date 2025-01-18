Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 0.6% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

