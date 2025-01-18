TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,455.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,755.06. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,799.96. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,525 shares of company stock valued at $108,692,621 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,340.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,032.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,277.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,306.68.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

