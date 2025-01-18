TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,455.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TDG stock opened at $1,340.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,032.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,277.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,306.68.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
