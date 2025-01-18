Treatt (LON:TET) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 455.71 ($5.54) and traded as low as GBX 443.50 ($5.40). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.48), with a volume of 38,835 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.91) price target on shares of Treatt in a report on Friday, December 6th.
Treatt Trading Up 1.3 %
Treatt Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.81 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.
Treatt Company Profile
We are a trusted ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the global flavour, fragrance and consumer goods markets from our bases in the UK, the US and China. We take pride in developing the ingredient solutions of the future and are supported by a global operational infrastructure that delivers results.
