Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $3.70. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 12,095 shares trading hands.

Trican Well Service Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

Trican Well Service Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is presently -145.40%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

