Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $23.96 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up 2.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $23,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 price objective (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.93.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $284.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.07. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

