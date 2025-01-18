Trium Capital LLP Increases Position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Trium Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Radius Recycling were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Radius Recycling by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 33,298 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 156.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 35,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 36,618 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDUS. StockNews.com cut Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Radius Recycling in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 17,675 shares of Radius Recycling stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $301,889.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,962.40. The trade was a 11.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDUS opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.64. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.67). Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $656.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.49%.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

