Trium Capital LLP Purchases 1,371 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Trium Capital LLP lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. First Solar comprises 0.2% of Trium Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 81,947.0% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,223,000 after buying an additional 7,660,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 75.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $523,166,000 after acquiring an additional 904,498 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1,757.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 546,193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $136,242,000 after purchasing an additional 516,783 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in First Solar by 993.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 322,936 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,553,000 after purchasing an additional 293,400 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,652,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR opened at $192.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.18 and a 200 day moving average of $209.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.88 and a 52-week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.