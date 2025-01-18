Trium Capital LLP Takes Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,478 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,109,000. Arch Resources makes up about 3.0% of Trium Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trium Capital LLP owned approximately 0.83% of Arch Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 43.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 191.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $157,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.42.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $617.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.71 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

