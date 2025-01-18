Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 30,461.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 573,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,130,000 after acquiring an additional 571,766 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,571,000 after buying an additional 389,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,029,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,127,000 after acquiring an additional 386,670 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hershey by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 586,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,491,000 after acquiring an additional 139,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,476,000 after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $152.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $150.31 and a 1 year high of $211.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 63.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Hershey from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.42.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

