True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.81 and traded as low as C$9.57. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$9.63, with a volume of 19,455 shares.

TNT.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$139.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.81.

True North Commercial REIT is a Canadian-based open-ended Real estate investment trust company. It owns and acquires Canadian commercial real estate properties. Its objective is to maximize total returns to unitholders. Returns include a stable, reliable, and tax-efficient monthly cash distribution as well as long-term appreciation in the value of its units through the effective management of a portfolio of commercial properties.

