TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,375 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,748,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 466,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after acquiring an additional 175,200 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.20 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

