TrueWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 301.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,607 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,202 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,307 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14,376.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,619,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,188 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,755,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 746.9% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.