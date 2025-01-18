TrueWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,525 shares of company stock valued at $108,692,621. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,455.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.4 %

TDG opened at $1,340.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,032.43 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,277.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,306.68.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.