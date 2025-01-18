TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 196,783 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,591,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,519,000 after purchasing an additional 383,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 268,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.