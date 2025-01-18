TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,691 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,425,000 after buying an additional 837,415 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,550,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after buying an additional 499,083 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,134,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.4558 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.