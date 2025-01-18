TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 567 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD opened at $48.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

