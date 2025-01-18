Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,047,370 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Truist Financial updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Truist Financial Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
