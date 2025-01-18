Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,047,370 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Truist Financial updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Truist Financial Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

