Trust Co of Kansas Has $447,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Co of Kansas cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

PepsiCo stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

