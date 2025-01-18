Trust Co of Kansas Sells 636 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trust Co of Kansas cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 2.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 575,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.29.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $222.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.66 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.