Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 294 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.7 %

TXN stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,388,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,320. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $155.46 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.65. The stock has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

