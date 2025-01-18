Trust Co. of Vermont Buys New Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,000. Trust Co. of Vermont owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.53. 240,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,778. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.12. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.