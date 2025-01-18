Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.82. 532,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,300. The firm has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $225.05 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

