Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Shares Up 16.5% – Here’s What Happened

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) rose 16.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 324.50 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 319.77 ($3.89). Approximately 10,704,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 7,263,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.50 ($3.34).

Trustpilot Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10,933.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 293.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 244.93.

Insider Activity at Trustpilot Group

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 39,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £98,784 ($120,189.80). 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

