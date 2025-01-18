Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Shares Up 16.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) rose 16.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 324.50 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 319.77 ($3.89). Approximately 10,704,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 7,263,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.50 ($3.34).

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 293.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 244.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,933.33 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 39,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £98,784 ($120,189.80). 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

