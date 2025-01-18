TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Head-To-Head Survey

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Fortis shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TXNM Energy and Fortis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXNM Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Fortis 2 1 0 0 1.33

Earnings & Valuation

TXNM Energy currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.48%. Given TXNM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TXNM Energy is more favorable than Fortis.

This table compares TXNM Energy and Fortis”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXNM Energy $1.94 billion 2.25 $88.35 million $1.92 25.20 Fortis $8.53 billion 2.46 $1.17 billion $2.38 17.64

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than TXNM Energy. Fortis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TXNM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TXNM Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. TXNM Energy pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fortis pays out 79.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fortis is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares TXNM Energy and Fortis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXNM Energy 9.26% 9.69% 2.26% Fortis 14.06% 7.01% 2.32%

Volatility & Risk

TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortis has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortis beats TXNM Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 65 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,087,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 592,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns four hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to five hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador with an installed generating capacity of 145 MW; and on Prince Edward Island with a generating capacity of 90 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 69,000 customers in Ontario; approximately 275,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador; approximately 34,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 17,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos. It also holds long-term contracted generation assets in Belize consisting of 3 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 51 MW; and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates approximately 90,500 circuit Kilometers (km) of distribution lines; and approximately 51,600 km of natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

