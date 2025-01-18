U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and traded as high as $26.31. U.S. Global Jets ETF shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 1,980,139 shares traded.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Jets ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 186.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 92,939 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

