Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Daiwa America cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $67.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $141.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.