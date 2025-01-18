Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Raised by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 84.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 27,057,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,576,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

