Unigold (CVE:UGD) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 133,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 169,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Unigold Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.27.

About Unigold

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

