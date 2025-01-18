Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Value Line has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $432.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.80. Value Line has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $57.68.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 62.02% and a return on equity of 24.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

